SPOKANE, Wash. - Another "Freedom is the Cure" march is scheduled in Spokane today, where people plan to rally for reopening Spokane further.
The Re-Open Spokane group has arranged the march to Spokane City Hall, starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 29. Attendees plan to meet at the Spokane Arena prior to starting the march to city hall.
"Come join us for another march to City Hall so we can tell our legislators it is time to open our economy!" A Facebook event description reads. "Masked or unmasked welcome!"
Washington Rep. Matt Shea has led two previous rallies earlier this month locally, one showing disapproval for Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-home order in Washington state and the other in response to the governor's office denying Spokane County's initial phase 2 variance request for the Safe Start plan.
On his Facebook page, Shea encouraged attendees to arrive at the arena beginning at 2:45 prior to starting the march at 3:45. He also asked attendees to bring flags and signs.
The current "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order is currently scheduled to expire on Sunday, May 31. Gov. Inslee is holding a press conference regarding the order on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
