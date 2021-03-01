Organization Re-Open Spokane is asking Governor Jay Inslee to detail the next steps to further the ability of businesses to open.
The organization sending a letter to Gov. Inslee that is signed by 25 people, including Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson, Cheney Mayor Chris Grover, and State Representative Bob McCaslin.
"We ask that local leaders, industry experts, and local health boards in Eastern Washington be included at the table when determining what the state will use to measure further reopening phases," the group wrote in the letter. "We want to know what the next steps are so that our small business community can prepare."
The organization believes that businesses should open more and open at a faster pace.
The letter also states that entering Phase 2 has been positive but more is needed to help fight impacts.