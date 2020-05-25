As restaurants and retailers move into recovery mode from the coronavirus shutdown some are requiring face masks for employees and customers.
Fifty-seven percent of people who took the survey said you don't wear a mask while out in public with 47 percent concerned about others who refuse to take precautions.
For some of those who refuse to take precautions the outcome has been heartbreaking.
In Aurora, Colorado a man was accused of shooting a waffle house cook for refusing to serve a customer who wasn't wearing a mask.
Signs on the restaurant doors should have made it clear -- face coverings must be worn by all customers. The cook is expected to be okay.
Unfortunately, that incident in Colorado isn't the only time a mask requirement has incited violence and it likely won't be the last as major companies like Apple and Costco require masks in their stores.
So what has people so upset?
Many of you have said it's your right to decide whether to wear a mask.
Some states and counties have requirements for certain industries like salons and restaurants. Just last week, Spokane county issued a directive, asking people to wear masks or face coverings in confined public spaces.
While face coverings aren't required by the U.S. Federal government some countries are taking a different approach.
The use of masks in now mandatory in public spaces in Spain for all people over the age of six. People there can wear any type of mask so long as their nose and mouth are covered.
So why and when should you wear a face covering?
The CDC recommends a cloth face-covering in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain – like grocery stores and pharmacies.
Why is this recommended?
While there are still many unknowns when it comes to the coronavirus, health experts are confident that people who are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic can spread the virus when they're in close proximity with others through coughing, speaking and sneezing, even if they're not showing symptoms.
The CDC acknowledges a cloth face mask is a voluntary public health measure but emphasizes it can slow the spread of the virus. A reminder for the general public – cloth face coverings are recommended – not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those need to be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.