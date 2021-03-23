Another theater chain is getting ready to reopen this spring.
Regal Cinemas' parent company, Cineworld, announced Tuesday morning it's planning a phased reopening with a limited number of theaters opening for "Godzilla vs. Kong" on April 2 and going wider with "Mortal Kombat" on April 16.
"We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theatres and restore our essential role within the communities we serve," Mooky Greidinger, Chief Executive Officer of Cineworld said. "With the health and safety of our customers, staff, and communities as our top priority, we continue to take all the necessary precautions and abide by our CinemaSafe guidelines to confidently provide a safe and comfortable experience. With capacity restrictions expanding to 50% or more across most U.S. states, we will be able to operate profitably in our biggest markets. We will also be monitoring developments closely in the U.K. and across Europe as we set to gradually reopen across the world in line with local government guidance."
In addition, Cineworld has reached a multi-year agreement under which films from Warner Bros. Pictures Group will be exhibited in Cineworld's cinemas in the U.S. as of their opening. Beginning in 2022, Warner Bros. Pictures Group theatrical releases will have a 45-day window of theatrical exclusivity, with certain provisions.
To find the opening date for theatre near you, click here.