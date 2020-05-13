SPOKANE, Wash. - Despite social media posts you may have seen, contact tracers will not be posting up outside of your door. Instead, it all starts with a phone call and they hope you pick up.
Boxing in the novel coronavirus, that's the goal of contact tracing. The tracers are part detective and part scientist and they'll play a vital role in tracking down anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 within 24 hours of that exposure.
Then the questions start Who have you come in contact with? How are you feeling? Where do you work? Have you been to large gatherings? Your answers take them to the next contact, and they ask everyone to self-quarantine on the way.
The tracers are made up of members from the national guard, department of licensing, and state and local health officials. Your participation is voluntary, and you have the right to refuse to give information with contact tracers, but they hope you'll cooperate.
The health district says your information will not be given to law enforcement. However, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz says if you don't self-quarantine, "there is a process that is in place by the RCW's that does allow someone such as myself the county health officer, that if I have significant concerns about somebody being there when they shouldn't be, then (isolation) can be enforceable by law."
Dr. Lutz says its important to play by the rules so Spokane doesn't see a superspreader event like what happened in Skagit County.
Health officials there say one person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended choir practice there and the virus spread like wildfire. More than 50 people were infected, and within days, two were dead and three others were hospitalized.
The report says another 20 people likely contracted the novel coronavirus, adding that the virus was spread by touch and through the air by the act of singing.
The rehearsal was held two weeks before Washington's t"Stay Home, Stay Safe" order went into effect, but Dr. Lutz says superspreader events can easily happen as the shutdown order eases. A similar example was seen in South Korea.
"One man went out to three bars, and in his exploits he has, we've identified 100 new cases, and there are 11,000 people part of a contact investigation," Dr. Lutz said. "I don't want to go there. None of us want to go there."
