WASHINGTON - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers has released a statement after Spokane County's request for a variance to enter phase two of reopening was denied.
"Spokane County is united to reopen. Governor Inslee's decision disregards local health expertise and reason. He should listen to leaders on the ground--after all, that's why counties exist. We trusted his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order to flatten the curve in Eastern Washington. Now, it's time for him to trust us so we can start to reverse the hardship, fear, anxiety and loss. Let's trust the science and work together to safely reopen Spokane," McMorris Rodgers said.
On Friday, May 15, McMorris Rodgers also spoke on Fox News' America's Newsroom, where she specifically called on Inslee to take a regional approach to restarting the economy.
"Spokane County, the largest county in my district, is united around a plan with the public health officers, with the leadership in Spokane County and yet our governor is saying 'no.'"
McMorris Rodgers addressed the differences between Western and Eastern Washington's COVID-19 case numbers
"My district borders Idaho; we've had a very different experience. We've not seen the surge and yet our economy's been shut down for two months," McMorris Rodgers said. She continued on to say that response efforts need to be calculated on a county-by-county, region-by-region basis.
McMorris Rodgers echoed many of the same sentiments Spokane County leaders have been sharing since the reopening efforts began.
"If you look at our data (this is science based) our numbers are down, we have flattened the curve," Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said in a previous interview with KHQ. "We're in a place right now where we think we should be in phase two."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.