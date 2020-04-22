Multiple protests were held across the Inland Northwest about Governor Jay Inslee's 'Stay Home, Stay Health Order,' and Spokane Valley Representative Matt Shea was at the Open for Business Rally after weeks of being awol from the public eye.
While other county and city leaders have been working out a plan during this pandemic KHQ asked Representative Shea if he had a response to the Sheriff's statements of him not helping out.
"I've been all over Facebook hundreds and hundreds of people have been interacting, whoever is saying that is lying that's bunk. Nobody believes it anymore and that's why the people don't trust the mainstream media," Rep. Shea said.
KHQ also asked him if he thought he was setting a bad example by not social distancing and wearing a mask.
"You know the president has excoriated the media and I agree. You guys are pathetic. We need to get out of the way of the American people you need to stop putting fear and hatred out there in the media," Rep. Shea said.
The Governor and State Attorney General said, "it is disappointing when elected officials promote illegal activity that puts their community's well-being at risk. These orders are legal, and they are working. Do not be misled by local officials who encourage you to risk your health and violate the law. Please continue to take care of yourself, your family and your neighbors."
