After the $2,000 stimulus bill did not make it to a vote in the Senate on Tuesday, Republican Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers released a statement.
Rep. McMorris Rodgers said adding this amount of money to the stimulus bill would add $464 billion to the nation's debt. She believes assistance should be more targeted.
Rep. McMorris Rodgers said the best way to help families is to open the economy, directing that part of the statement toward Washington Governor Jay Inslee.
Read the full statement:
“This year, I have supported trillions in emergency relief and assistance for those hurt by the COVID-19 crisis and resulting economic shutdowns. That includes this month’s bipartisan agreement with increased unemployment assistance, aid to farmers and ranchers, reimbursements for our health care providers, support for small businesses and their employees, and additional direct payments to Eastern Washington families. Unfortunately, the CASH Act would add $464 billion to our national debt. I believe assistance should be more targeted. In addition, this bill failed to include the spending reductions that President Trump called for. As I’ve repeatedly urged Governor Inslee to do, the best and most effective way to help families and restore our way of life is to reopen our economy and safely get people back to work. That’s what I am committed to.”
