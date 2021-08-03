The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality
Alert through noon Thursday, Aug. 5, for all of Washington east of
the Cascade crest because of degraded air quality. The alert may be
extended past Thursday for areas close to active wildfires.
Wildfire smoke may produce health impacts due to Fine Particulate
Matter (PM2.5) pollution. Air quality may reach levels that range
from unhealthy for sensitive groups to very unhealthy.
Burning restrictions are in effect.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience
health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit
time spent outdoors. When air quality reaches Very Unhealthy levels,
everyone should stay indoors, do only light activities, and keep
windows closed if it is not too hot. If you must be outdoors, wear an
N-95 respirator mask (people with chronic diseases should check with
their doctor before wearing a mask).
Outdoor Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued
an emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted
outdoor burning through September 30, 2021. Visit
www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions.