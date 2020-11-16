On Sunday, Governor Jay Inslee announced new COVID-19 restrictions for the state, including the temporary closure of bars, restaurants, and gyms. With these new restrictions, the state also outlined ways for people to report any COVID-19 violations made by individuals or businesses.
Most businesses have shown that they are planning to comply with the Governor's new mandate, however some businesses have already shown that they plan to violate the new restrictions.
The state of Washington offers resources to the public if someone feels that there is a COVID-19 violation by either an individual or an organization. This also includes discrimination by a business due to COVID-19 policies.
If someone submits a violation, the information will then be sent to the proper authorities such as the Department of Health. The official state website to report a violation is here.
