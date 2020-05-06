REPUBLIC, Wash.- Republic Police Chief and gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp is the loudest voice in Ferry County when it comes to reopening the local economy right now against Governor Inslee's orders.
"There are demonstrations, there are lawsuits, but if he starts clamping down on people that are exercising their constitutional rights and running their business. I mean, it's basically a taking. A taking of private property," Culp told KHQ.
Putting aside all his talk of political power grabs, does the data support an early move to phase Two? Well, yes.
So far - there's been exactly one case of COVID-19 confirmed in Ferry County. That was back on March 25.
"What we were told the goal was in the beginning of this lockdown, and that was to flatten the curve," said Culp. From the looks of it, they've done just that.
With such a low rate of infection, Tri-County Health Administrator Matt Schanz said their hospital system can easily keep up with the virus in a phase reopening. With one condition, "Making sure people exercise social distancing, that they wear masks where appropriate, that they stay home when they're sick that they stay away from other people that are sick, wash their hands, sanitize surfaces," Schanz said.
But it sounds like the same law enforcer who wants an early start on the road reopening is also refusing to enforce those basic safety steps. "I am not going to enforce anything that violates citizen's rights. If a business in Republic wants to open, they're not going to get any problem from me," said Culp.
