Republic Police Chief and Washington Governor candidate Loren Culp is speaking out against Washington's stay-at-home order, saying Gov. Inslee has placed "draconian" restrictions on citizens that "violate our constitution."
Culp posted an op-ed on his candidate Facebook page Thursday morning, saying the current restrictions aren't evenly applied, but selective and allow Inslee to pick "winners and losers." Culp points out situations like government construction projects continuing, but private projects shutting down.
"Grocery stores, including Walmart where you might be among 100 or more other shoppers, are deemed critical and allowed to be open but the local mom and pop café can’t allow even five people inside without the threat of their state business license being pulled and fines being imposed," Culp wrote while saying many small businesses won't survive.
Culp touches on access to gun shops, state parks, recreational fishing being taken away during the order, saying that violates residents "God-given constitutionally protected rights." He also takes issue with the ease of reporting violators of the stay-at-home order.
"If I choose to peacefully assemble, go to Church, go to a gun shop, take my family fishing, open my business, enjoy the outdoors, or exercise any of my Constitutional rights, I should not be restricted from doing so by a would-be dictator," Culp wrote. "Suggest courses of action all you want and manage the government, that is the Governor’s job. Public servants should remember they are the SERVANTS of the people, not dictators!"
The Republic Police Chief has previously drawn attention for being one of multiple law enforcement leaders opposing I-1639 regarding semi-automatic rifles. Culp announced plans to run for Governor as a Republican candidate in 2019.
Gov. Inslee recently extended Washington's stay-at-home order through at least May 4.
Nearby in Idaho, a current stay-at-home order was also challenged by a law enforcement leader. Similar to Culp, Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler wrote a letter to Idaho Gov. Brad Little contending it violated the constitution. Idaho Attorney Genral Lawrence Wasden clarified Gov. Little does have the authority to make the order and it is legal and defined by law.
