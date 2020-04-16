SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department Water Rescue Team crew members were called out to a body recovery on the Spokane River Thursday morning.
According to a release by the Spokane Fire Department, crews arrived at Upriver Dam around 7:45 a.m. to retrieve a body seen in the river.
Water Rescue crew members used kayaks to free the body and safely remove it from the water.
The fire department has not released any additional information on the victim or the circumstances surrounding the death.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
