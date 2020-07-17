SPOKANE, Wash. - As fall inches closer, the discussion over kids returning to their classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
KHQ's Sean Owsley spoke with Daniel Klein, senior research manager for the Institute of Disease Modeling about new models that examine what students, parents, faculty and staff could be seeing in the coming weeks and months.
Klein noted there were two big findings from the research. The first was that school-based programs can help reduce the burden of the coronavirus. These programs include wearing masks, enforcing social distancing and implementing extra cleaning procedures.
"If we don't do those things, it's going to be really tough," Klein said.
The other factor is symptom screening. Kids who are feeling sick should stay home along with other students who may have been in contact with them. Testing should also be available to the extent possible.
"I think one of the most important lessons that we learn from this is that what happens within those schools, is just as important as what happens outside the schools."
You can catch the full interview tonight on The 6:30 with Sean Owsley.
