OLYMPIA, Wash. - Looking for an outdoor getaway but with a roof over your head? Washington State Parks says its cabins, yurts and other roofed accommodations are now open and available for reservations in over 30 state parks.
"These facilities are located in diverse state park landscapes across Washington — from the coast to Hood Canal, Puget Sound, San Juan Islands, Cascades forests, Columbia Gorge, Okanogan Valley, shrub-steppe Ice Age flood lands and the Spokane area," Washington State Parks said in a release.
Accommodations available include cabins, vacation homes, yurts and rustic shelters like teepees, platform tents or fire lookouts.
Washington State Parks says these accommodations will be cleaned and sanitized to COVID-19 standards between uses, and has moved the check-in times from 2:30 to 4 p.m. to allow staff adequate time.
Reservations are available at the new cabins opened up at Riverside State Park in 2019.
You can make reservations online at https://washington.goingtocamp.com/ or by calling 888-CAMPOUT (888-226-7688).
Check out the status of Washington State Parks and the department's response to COVID-19.
