We've seen images from across the country showing lines getting longer and longer at food banks as more and more people lose their source of income during the shutdown. The greater demand on the food bank system may be causing it to bend, but with the help of volunteers, donations and everyone doing their part, it certainly isn't breaking.
One man who is using this time to help others is Albert Rendon. Albert has been furloughed from his job and while he knows he'll go back to it, he doesn't exactly know when that will be. So he's spending his downtime helping others at the Salvation Army.
It's a scene that's becoming all too familiar in our region.
"You think you have enough for everybody that's here?" our photographer Don asked 2nd Harvest driver Rich Hanson Wednesday morning.
"I hope I have enough," Hanson replied.
18 pallets of produce and frozen food arrived by semi-truck for a mobile market at the Silver Lake Mall on Wednesday and the demand was immediate.
"We got here about 10 minutes to 9:00 a.m. and people had already started lining up," Hanson said.
The event started at 10:00 a.m.
Hundreds were helped by the mobile market in the Coeur d'Alene/Hayden area, but the need is expanding.
The Washington National Guard is already planning on opening 11 additional food bank support sites around Washington.
Gov. Jay Inslee took to social media to urge those who can help stock the state's food banks to make much needed donations by visiting wafoodfund.org
Gov. Inslee said in his video that every dollar donated to the site will go to food banks in Washington. Those food banks can stretch your dollars with their buying power and feed thousands of Washingtonians.
Meanwhile, area schools continue their meal distribution sites and are making sure the kids have enough to eat for breakfast and lunch, but what about the rest of the family and the rest of the day?
Volunteers at North Central High School worked to fill that gap on Wednesday as within hours of opening their food drive, thousands of pounds of food donations were taken in, boxed up and ready to distribute to families in need on Monday. The food drive was a collaboration between the high school and Communities in Schools - Spokane County.
"These are the shots of positivity and doses of 'You know what? We're gonna get through this and there are better days ahead'," North Central High School Principal Steve Fisk said.
Some community members are working to fill food banks all on their own.
Hearing of a need in the west central neighborhood, Kendra Wellner loaded up her SUV with bags and boxes of food after putting out a rallying cry to her friends and family. They were quick to respond and Wellner plans on taking the carload of food to the West Central Community Center.
Neighbors helping neighbors. We're seeing plenty of examples as we all wade through a sea of uncertainty together, which is exactly what Albert Rendon says we should be doing.
"Don't wait for someone else to do. Get up. Get online, go somewhere," Rendon said. "The sooner we can get through this the sooner it will be over and we can all go back to our lives."
Other resources you should know about:
- 211. You can all 211 or visit wa211.org for statewide resources such as food banks, clothing donations and shelters.
- 311. In the City of Spokane, you can call 311 for information on city services.
- For more information on area food banks, CLICK HERE or HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.