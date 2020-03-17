Due to the mandated order from Governor Jay Inslee to close all restaurants, bars and recreational facilities, some restaurants are offering take-out discounts to encourage the public to continue supporting businesses.
- Waiving delivery fees on order of $10 or more on blazepizza.com starting March 16
- One Large 1-Top Pizza for $10 starting March 17
- Two Large 1-Top Pizzas for $20 starting March 17
- Free delivery on Postmates starting March 16 through March 22
- Free delivery on DoorDash starting March 17 through March 22
- Free Kids meal with purchase of any crowler or entree
- $10 gift card with every purchase over $25
- $20 gift card with every purchase over $50
- Offered 24 hours a day:
- DoorDash,
- UberEats (no delivery fee)
- GrubHub (no delivery fee)
- Take out orders (509-534-7445)
Carusos sandwiches and artisan pizza (Argonne)
- 11am-7pm
- Delivery fee waived! We have extra delivery drivers to accommodate. Pickup also available
- 4-8pm daily
- General takeout/curbside delivery
- M-F 11a-8p
Sat 12p-8p
Closed Sunday
- Call and Take out, delivery via UberEats or Postmates or GrubHub
- 9 am-7pm
- Irish items for st pattys day!
- Tuesday,Tuesday-Friday 11am-8pm
Saturday 9am-8pm
Sunday 9am-2pm
- Every Wednesday, Chef's Burger of the Moment $12. Served with house truffle parmesan chips. Breakfast on the weekends
- Wednesday through Sunday, 4 to 8 PM
- 25% bottles of wine
- 11-8pm
- Take and bake platters. $65 gift cards for $50. Free delivery when you call the restaurant. Door dash. Take out. Kids eat free!!
- 20 percent off orders
Jalisco’s Mexican Restaurant & Tequileria
- 11am-8pm
- Mention seeing this ad on KHQ for 15% discount
- 10:30-8 most stores
- Jimmy John's is open for business! We are open for delivery, pickup/take out and drive thru and can even bring your order out to your car if preferred! Call or go online to place your order at www.JimmyJohns.com
- 10 percent off orders
- Kids under 12-years-old eat free
- Get two dinners for $18 after 4 p.m.
Mamma Mia’s Italian Restaurant
- 4pm-7pm
- $10 pasta bowls, along with a discounted and simplified menu that can be found on our Facebook. //Facebook.com/mammamiaspokane. Offering FREE delivery and take out 4-7 daily. As well as take n bake lasagnas (feed 6 for $20! Only $3.33 a person)
- 20 percent off orders
- 11-8
- No delivery charge on deliveries
- For every $8 growler fill get a new No-Li glass growler
- 11:30 to 9
- Delivery and pick up
- 6am to 9pm
- Family meals for $30 with curbside pickup
Papa Murphy's Take 'N Bake Pizza
- 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Sunday - Thursday
11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Friday-Saturday
- We are open! We will bring your pizza to your car. You can order and pay online to prevent coming into the store at all
- Free delivery (restrictions apply)
- 20 percent off orders
San Francisco Style Sourdough Eatery
- CDA locations including Riverstone, Kathleen, and Rathdrum
- $5.99 Large Sandwiches (Excluding Signature Sandwich’s)
- 10% OFF Any regular priced menu item
San Francisco Style Sourdough Eatery
- Liberty Lake Location
- Monday-Saturday 10AM - 5 PM
- $5.99 Large Sandwiches (Excluding Signature Sandwiches)
- 10% OFF Any regular priced menu item
Senor Froggy
- 10 am to 9:30
- Drive up and take out service
- 12:00-8:00pm
- Kids eat free
- 20 percent back on gift cards
- Free $10 gift card with every delivery order
- Free $20 gift card with orders over $50
- 8am-7pm
- Take-out orders are 15% off, Uber Eats and GrubHub are no delivery fee
The Wave Island Sports Grill and Sushi Bar
- Free delivery within five miles of location on 1st and Howard on orders of $15 or more
- Every order over $15 includes a free kids meal
- 11am to 9pm
- Pizza, pasta, salads and more
- 25 percent off all call-in orders until further notice
- 11am to 7pm
- To-go orders as well as delivery through a local delivery service called Tree House
- 630am to 11pm 12am on Fri and sat
- 4 for $4 get either a junior bacon, junior cheeseburger, a crispy chicken or a double stack.. your choice.. Junior fry small pop and a four piece chicken nugget all for $4
