Some restaurants offering take-out deals amid closures

Due to the mandated order from Governor Jay Inslee to close all restaurants, bars and recreational facilities, some restaurants are offering take-out discounts to encourage the public to continue supporting businesses. 

Blaze Pizza

  • Waiving delivery fees on order of $10 or more on blazepizza.com starting March 16
  • One Large 1-Top Pizza for $10 starting March 17
  • Two Large 1-Top Pizzas for $20 starting March 17
  • Free delivery on Postmates  starting March 16 through March 22
  • Free delivery on DoorDash starting March 17 through March 22

Brick West Brewing Co

  • Free Kids meal with purchase of any crowler or entree
  • $10 gift card with every purchase over $25
  • $20 gift card with every purchase over $50

Broadway Diner

  • Offered 24 hours a day:
  • DoorDash,
  • UberEats (no delivery fee)
  • GrubHub (no delivery fee)
  • Take out orders (509-534-7445) 

Carusos sandwiches and artisan pizza (Argonne)

  • 11am-7pm
  • Delivery fee waived! We have extra delivery drivers to accommodate. Pickup also available 

Charlie P's

  • 4-8pm daily
  • General takeout/curbside delivery

Chicken-N-Mo

  • M-F 11a-8p
    Sat 12p-8p
    Closed Sunday
  • Call and Take out, delivery via UberEats or Postmates or GrubHub

Conleys place restaurant 

  • 9 am-7pm 
  • Irish items for st pattys day! 

Downriver Grill 

  • Tuesday,Tuesday-Friday 11am-8pm
    Saturday 9am-8pm
    Sunday 9am-2pm
  • Every Wednesday, Chef's Burger of the Moment $12. Served with house truffle parmesan chips. Breakfast on the weekends

Europa Restaurant & Bakery

  • Wednesday through Sunday, 4 to 8 PM
  • 25% bottles of wine

Ferraro’s restaurant and bar

  • 11-8pm
  • Take and bake platters. $65 gift cards for $50. Free delivery when you call the restaurant. Door dash. Take out. Kids eat free!!

Izumi Sushi & Asian Bistro

  • 20 percent off orders

Jalisco’s Mexican Restaurant & Tequileria 

  • 11am-8pm
  • Mention seeing this ad on KHQ for 15% discount 

Jimmy Johns

  • 10:30-8 most stores
  • Jimmy John's is open for business! We are open for delivery, pickup/take out and drive thru and can even bring your order out to your car if preferred! Call or go online to place your order at www.JimmyJohns.com

Kuni's Thai Cuisine 

  • 10 percent off orders

Las Chavelas in Coeur d'Alene 

  • Kids under 12-years-old eat free
  • Get two dinners for $18 after 4 p.m.

Mamma Mia’s Italian Restaurant 

  • 4pm-7pm
  • $10 pasta bowls, along with a discounted and simplified menu that can be found on our Facebook. //Facebook.com/mammamiaspokane. Offering FREE delivery and take out 4-7 daily. As well as take n bake lasagnas (feed 6 for $20! Only $3.33 a person)

Michael's On The Lake

  • 20 percent off orders

Mustard Seed 

  • 11-8
  • No delivery charge on deliveries

No-Li Brewhouse

  • For every $8 growler fill get a new No-Li glass growler

Odoherty's Spokane Valley 

  • 11:30 to 9
  • Delivery and pick up

Osprey Restaurant & Bar

  • 6am to 9pm
  • Family meals for $30 with curbside pickup

Papa Murphy's Take 'N Bake Pizza 

  • 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Sunday - Thursday
    11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Friday-Saturday
  • We are open! We will bring your pizza to your car. You can order and pay online to prevent coming into the store at all

Rock Top Burgers & Brew 

  • Free delivery (restrictions apply)
  • 20 percent off orders

San Francisco Style Sourdough Eatery

  • CDA locations including Riverstone, Kathleen, and Rathdrum
  • $5.99 Large Sandwiches (Excluding Signature Sandwich’s)
  • 10% OFF Any regular priced menu item

San Francisco Style Sourdough Eatery

  • Liberty Lake Location
  • Monday-Saturday 10AM - 5 PM
  • $5.99 Large Sandwiches (Excluding Signature Sandwiches)
  • 10% OFF Any regular priced menu item

Senor Froggy

  • 10 am to 9:30
  • Drive up and take out service

South Perry Pizza

  • 12:00-8:00pm

The Backyard Public House

  • Kids eat free
  • 20 percent back on gift cards
  • Free $10 gift card with every delivery order
  • Free $20 gift card with orders over $50

The Swinging Doors

  • 8am-7pm
  • Take-out orders are 15% off, Uber Eats and GrubHub are no delivery fee

The Wave Island Sports Grill and Sushi Bar

  • Free delivery within five miles of location on 1st and Howard on orders of $15 or more
  • Every order over $15 includes a free kids meal

Titos Italian

  • 11am to 9pm
  • Pizza, pasta, salads and more

Twigs Bistro 

  • 25 percent off all call-in orders until further notice

Watt’s 1903 Spirits & Eatery 

  • 11am to 7pm
  • To-go orders as well as delivery through a local delivery service called Tree House

Wendy's

  • 630am to 11pm 12am on Fri and sat
  • 4 for $4 get either a junior bacon, junior cheeseburger, a crispy chicken or a double stack.. your choice.. Junior fry small pop and a four piece chicken nugget all for $4

Do you know of a restaurant that is open? Let us know by clicking HERE 

Tags