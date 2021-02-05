SPOKANE, Wash - Last year more than 100,000,000,0000 people tuned in to watch the Super Bowl, many watched in groups. But this year Washington's Department of Health is urging people to stay away from large gatherings in fear of spreading COVID-19.
"We do not want to see another surge two weeks from Super Blow Sunday because we had people who are doing the three W's and not avoiding those gatherings," said Dr. Umair A. Shah, DOH Secretary of Health.
Dr. Shah's remarks were backed up by Lacy Fehrenbach, DOH Deputy Secretary of Health
"THE SAFEST SUPERBOWL PARTY IS ONE WITH YOUR HOUSHOLD..."
The big concern is not for this Sunday, rather it is for Feb. 21, two weeks from Sunday. The biggest spikes in local COVID-19 cases have been two weeks after big events. To list a few, we saw spikes two weeks after:
- - Memorial Day
- - July Fourth
- - Labor Day
- -Halloween
With cases in Spokane trending down, health and city leaders want to make sure it stays that way.
While experts say watching the game at home is the safest, some restaurants will be open in compliance with the Governor's orders.
One of those restaurants is The Swinging Doors, and Bob Materne has spent more than $10,000 to ensure a COVID-safe environment.
"We are much cleaner than we were in March," Materne said.
Materne also said if people are going to gather anyway.
"It would be much better if they would come to a restaurant that follows protocol, it would be healthier and safer."