SPOKANE, Wash. - Results have come back negative for a Gonzaga University community member who was being tested for COVID-19.
The announcement came from the Spokane Regional Health District Thursday night, March 5. The test was originally submitted on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The individual was in self-isolation pending the test results, according to the Health District.
Currently, Spokane County has no confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Spokane County Health Officer Bob Lutz said the risk of contracting coronavirus in Spokane County remains low, but is encouraging the following steps for personal preparedness:
- Stay home when you are sick. Staying home when ill prevents the spread of infections to others.
- Use good respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene in all community settings, including homes, childcare facilities, schools, workplaces and other places where people gather. Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and put the used tissue in a waste basket. If you don't have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands.
- Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (with at least 60-95% alcohol) if you can't wash.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth: Germs often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose or mouth.
- Practice other good health habits: Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious food.
- Have contingency plans for your family in case of school closures. Ask your employer about working from home, not only to prepare for school closures, but also to prevent possible exposure.
