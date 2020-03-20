SPOKANE, Wash. - The relaunch of Lime scooters and bikes in Spokane has been delayed indefinitely as Lime has started suspending its service across the country.
Lime says they are winding down and pausing services to reflect public health guidance in several countries including the U.S.
"The COVID-19 virus is an unprecedented challenge facing cities and communities around the world,"Lime said in a news release. " Like you, we are worried about the cities we love and call home, the people we serve, and our colleagues on the ground. Loving cities means protecting them too. For now, we're pausing Lime service to help people stay put and stay safe."
The City of Spokane says they will provide updates on if and when the WheelShare program is brought back during the spring.
