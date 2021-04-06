SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane County is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that could push the county back to Phase 2.
We haven't heard anything official from Department Of Health stating that the county will be moving back. But, they reevaluate on April 12th.
To stay in phase 3, the county needs to have less than 200 cases per 100,000 people during a 14 day period. The county is currently at 187 cases per 100,000.
The county also needs to have less than 5 hospitalizations over a 7 day period. Currently, the county has an average of 4.7 hospitalizations.