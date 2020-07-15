CAMP HILL, PA - Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) will continue to expand its COVID-19 testing capacity with the addition of 161 drive-through testing locations opening on July 16 in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Rite Aid's COVID-19 testing sites will now span coast-to-coast, with the addition of locations in California, Oregon and Washington, and an increased number of locations in Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
Local Locations
5840 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99208
12222 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
500 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake, WA 98837
250 Basin St SW, Ephrata, WA 98823
Similar to Rite Aid's existing drive-through locations, the new sites will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, and will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Rite Aid's COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all adults, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. At all testing locations, patients are required to provide government-issued identification, be at least 18 years old, and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.
Now operating 258 total testing sites, Rite Aid will more than double its testing capabilities, with the capacity to conduct 94,000 tests weekly across all locations. A complete list of Rite Aid's COVID-19 testing sites can be found at https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing.
Rite Aid partners with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling, and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites. BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing.
Clinical oversight for the COVID-19 testing program is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network that enables safe and easy access to diagnostic testing.
Rite Aid will continue to provide regular updates on the company's progress with COVID-19 testing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.