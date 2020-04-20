SPOKANE, Wash. - The data that Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz says is the most important indicator of success against COVID-19 is hospitalizations. He says that new infection cases are a function of the tests available and the people who seek them out, so the numbers don't tell the full story.
Dr. Lutz said that deaths tell a partial story as well, although there is good news on that front: at 17 deaths there hasn't been a new death in Spokane County for five days.
But Dr. Lutz said hospitalizations tell a more complete story. KHQ dug into the numbers provided by the Spokane Regional Health District and found that during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis (3/21-3/28) in Spokane County there were 17 hospitalizations. In the past week (4/12-4/19) there have been six hospitalizations.
Dr. Lutz says those numbers are encouraging, and we are definitely seeing a decline in the hospitalization rate. However, there are still 15 people hospitalized and 59 hospitalizations overall.
As of Monday morning, the Spokane Regional Health District says there are 313 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spokane County, with 15 new cases reported over the weekend.
The SRHD says the majority of the confirmed cases they have seen in Spokane County have recovered and have been released from isolation, and some have been hospitalized.
"Not everyone who is infected with COVID-19 have symptoms or are tested," the SRHD says. "Most individuals who are infected have few or mild symptoms. Statistically only about 20% are sick enough to seek health care, are tested or are hospitalized."
