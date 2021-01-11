'Roadmap to Recovery' Phase 1 starts Monday, here's a look at what is allowed

The new Washington reopening plan, 'Roadmap to Recovery,' begins Monday with all counties starting in Phase 1.
Here's a look at what new activities are allowed:
Indoor Recreation
Low risk sports like dance, no-contact martial arts, gymnastics and climbing are allowed. No more than five people are allowed.
Appointment based fitness classes with no more than one customers are also allowed.
Indoor Entertainment
Private tours for individual households are allowed at aquariums, theaters, arenas, concert halls, museums, bowling alleys, and indoor entertainment activities of any kind.
Outside Social Gatherings
Indoor gatherings at home are still prohibited but outdoor social gatherings are allowed. At home outside gatherings can have up to 10 people from two different households.
