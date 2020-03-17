SPOKANE, Wash. - Rosauers Supermarkets has announced new temporary hours.
Starting this week, all Rosauers will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. until further notice. Rosauers says this is to help ensure associates can clean and stock products.
Rosauers is also taking several precautions in response to COVID-19, including more frequent cleaning and sanitation procedures around stores and the closures of salad, soup, olive and hot bars and seating areas.
"These are unprecedented times, but our entire team wants you to know that we remain focused and committed to providing for your needs," President and CEO Jeff Philipps said. "We appreciate the trust that has been placed in us, and are committed to providing the safest and most sanitary environment possible."
