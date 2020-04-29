Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Rosauers Open and Franz Bakery Pro-Am for is canceled for 2020.
The board of directors of Greater Spokane Golf made the difficult decision and announcement on Wednesday.
According to the board of directors of Greater Spokane Golf, the Rosauers Open is the largest PGA sectional event in the nation with proceeds benefiting Vanessa Behan.
Amy Knapton Vega, the Executive Director of Vanessa Behan said, “the Rosauers Open is one of our largest fundraisers. With the increased need to help families through this crisis, it is a tough time for us to not have the tournament. We are so grateful to the tournament sponsors who are donating their sponsorship dollars directly to Vanessa Behan.”
The board of directors of Greater Spokane Golf said they are already hard at work to ensure that the 2021 Rosauers Open and Franz Bakery Pro-am will return.
