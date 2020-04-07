SPOKANE, Wash. - Rosauers Supermarkets will be joining multiple retailers in closing their doors on this upcoming Easter Sunday.
Rosauers will reopen on Monday, April 13, at 7 a.m.
"Our employees have done an amazing job of serving the needs of our communities, and dealing with the stress of being on the front lines as the COVID19 pandemic continues," said Jeff Philipps, President and CEO of Rosauers. "They are in need of a well-deserved break to spend time at home with their loved ones."
Phipps says this will be the first Easter Sunday the entire chain has been closed in decades.
“Putting the health and safety of our customers and employees first, has meant a relentless effort of cleaning and sanitizing protocols in addition to the regular grocery store regimen," Philipps added. "Everyone has been working as hard as they can to serve our customers as efficiently and safely as possible, and they deserve a break."
Other stores announcing Easter Sunday closures include Costco, Trader Joe's and Target. Some stores are remaining open with reduced hours or early closures as well.
Rosauers is headquartered in Spokane and operates Rosauers and Huckleberry’s Natural Market stores in Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon as well as Super 1 Foods stores in Washington state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.