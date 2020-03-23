As several rumors continue to surface surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA is attempting to debunk some.
"The purpose of this FEMA page is to help the public distinguish between rumors and facts regarding the response to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic," FEMA says on its Coronavirus Rumor Control page. "Rumors can easily circulate within communities during a crisis."
FEMA has declared some rumors myths, such as a national lockdown, deploying military assets or suggestions to stockpile groceries supplies.
FEMA recommends to go to trusted sources of information like coronavirus.gov or local/state government websites/social media accounts for information specific to your community.
"Do your part to the stop the spread of disinformation by doing 3 easy things; don’t believe the rumors, don’t pass them along and go to trusted sources of information to get the facts about the federal (COVID-19) response," FEMA said.
