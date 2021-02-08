Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is urging Governor Jay Inslee to improve vaccine distribution.
McMorris Rodgers said rural areas have a disadvantage on being able to access health care infrastructure.
McMorris Rodgers sent a letter to Gov. Inslee writing in part, "Rural areas are at a disadvantage when it comes to health care access and infrastructure. We have a shared commitment of working to help set these communities up for success. I urge your administration to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach to vaccine distribution, and to continue to provide certain priority population tiering flexibilities, so that health care providers can expeditiously administer the vaccine and avoid wastage."