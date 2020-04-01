COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Domestic Violence survivors may not have as much as a chance to leave the house and get help due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In North Idaho, Safe Passage launched a new text line that's open 24/7 so survivors can still get help.
Safe Passage said that they know that if an abuser is at home, they can overhear your conversation, so texting offers a safe way to get help.
"Just the thought of survivors having to make an already-scary phone call and not have anyone know that is happening. We knew that we had to roll out this text line immediately," said Chauntelle Lieske, Executive Director at Safe Passage.
The phone number is 208-449-7228. Safe Passage said that their building is open for those that want to come in and get help.
