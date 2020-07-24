SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Public Schools says its working closely with the Spokane Education Association as it develops a plan for school this fall.
On Thursday, the Washington Education Association came out against in-person learning this fall and called on Governor Jay Inslee to do the same.
In a statement sent to KHQ on Friday, Spokane Public Schools said the safety of students and staff is a top priority and they look forward to reopening our school buildings and providing in-person instruction when it is safe to do so.
As we closely monitor health information from state and local officials, the safety of students and staff will continue to be the top priority as we prepare for the start of school. We look forward to reopening our school buildings and providing in-person instruction when it is determined safe to do so. Critical conversations are currently taking place within state and local government agencies regarding when buildings should reopen. In preparation, we are developing detailed plans to address safety and support student learning, both for in-person and distance learning. This involves working closely with Spokane Education Association to address the factors impacted by these plans as we align with the safety guidelines required by the state and efforts to ensure the best possible experience for students given the circumstances.
