Safeway and Albertsons stores are continuing to take additional health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning to restrict store capacity, implementing one-way aisles and providing masks to all employees.
According to a release from Safeway, all Washington state stores will begin limiting the number of customers inside the store at one time to about 30 percent of the stores' capacity.
The stores will also have one-way movement policies in aisles, marked to provide direction.
Safeway and Albertsons have also sourced cloth masks, reusable and disposable, for all employees.
Each of these new measures will be into effect by the end of this week.
The companies have taken several other health and safety measures, including: pelxiglass partitions, CDC cleaning guidelines, adjusted store hours, social distancing reminders, hours for seniors/at-risk shoppers, enhanced delivery and drive up services and free pharmacy delivery.
"We cannot express enough gratitude for our associates’ dedication and commitment during this unprecedented time, as they work to support their neighbors and provide essential service to communities across the country," the companies said in a release.
