Safeway and Albertsons stores across the nation are offering special shopping hours for community members who are most at-risk due to COVID-19.
Safeway said during the reserved times, they are asking shoppers to avoid the store unless they are senior citizens, pregnant woman or those with compromised immune systems.
Shopping hours will be Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Albertsons announced it has reserved certain shopping hours for those who are considered at risk amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The grocery chain says its stores will reserve the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for shoppers who are most at risk.
"During those times, we ask that you avoid shopping so that the stores can be available for senior citizens and other at-risk members of our community, such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems."
Target is also participating in "senior hours," during the first hour they are open. Most locations open at 8 a.m., while the South Hill location opens at 7 a.m.
This story has been corrected to say shopping hours are from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and that Target is offering "senior hours" for the first hour each location is open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.