SPOKANE, Wash. - Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies are now offering walk-in COVID vaccination in Washington and Northern Idaho.
Anyone who hasn't had their first vaccination shot may do so at any of these pharmacies without making a appointment.
All three approved vaccines will be available. If the pharmacy does not have your preferred vaccine, staff can direct you to the nearest Safeway or Albertsons that does.
For anyone needing a second dose, they can contact their local pharmacy for help setting up an appointment.