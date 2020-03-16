SPOKANE, Wash. - As COVID-19 begins to impact businesses on the state and national level, more than 500 new jobs have become available at Safeway and Albertsons across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
According to a release from the company, jobs are available throughout the company's deli, meat, bakery, produce, fuel stations and customer service departments. More information can be found HERE.
In addition to the listings, KHQ's Peter Maxwell also reached out to the company to find out more about its plans to address coronavirus concerns.
Here are their answers:
Q: Will Albertsons/ Safeway in the Spokane region hire delivery drivers to drop off Groceries and other supplies to elderly or those in quarantine?
A: Right now in the Eastern WA, we do not have delivery service but Instacart is available at several store locations. We’re currently in the process of identifying organizations that assist seniors.
Q: Will Albertsons/Safeway be limiting store hours?
A: Stores will be closed 1am to 5am to give our teams the time they need to restock. We’re deeply grateful to all our store associates for their tireless dedication at this critical time. They’re working long hours under difficult circumstance to make sure their neighbors have food, medicine and essential goods available at our stores.
Q: Will stores make special hours for senior citizens?
A: We’re in the process of identifying organizations that assist seniors. Our Safeway Albertsons Foundation currently has a fundraiser in place that will help keep food accessible to local families impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Q: When will more cleaning products be available?
A: We’re asking customers to respect quantity limits of select, high-demand items like hand sanitizers, household cleaners as well as toilet paper and paper towels to ensure more of our neighbors can find the products they need. We’re refilling high-demand products as quickly as we can through our robust and sophisticated supply chain. Many of our stores receive a delivery of products every day. If the product you’re looking for isn’t in the store today, there’s a good chance it will be there the next day or the day after.
Q: If there’s anything else I didn’t touch on please add whatever you feel that also needs to go out to the public please add it.
A: On behalf of our entire Safeway and Albertsons team we’d like to thank all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time and let them know that we plan to keep our stores open and ready to serve the community.
