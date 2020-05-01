There have been many heroes to recognize during the quarantine such as health care workers, first responders, teachers, truck drivers and other essential workers. There's another group that deserves recognition: The Lunch Heroes of area school districts.
May 1 is School Lunch Hero Day. The nutrition specialists from school districts across the area have been working hard to get meals in the hands of kids who need them while they are away from school.
The efforts have truly been heroic. In the Spokane Public Schools District alone, Nutrition Services staff have been handing out 3600 breakfasts and 3600 lunches for Spokane-area kids at 24 distribution sites and 11 mobile meal routes.
We visited the Balboa elementary distribution site on Friday and saw more than 100 meals handed out to students.
"We continue to see our numbers increase and the nutrition services continue to work hard to make sure all students are being served," Balboa elementary Principal Brenda Lollis said.
Those who prepare the meals for the kids said seeing the kids every morning is definitely a highlight of their day and the feeling is reciprocated.
"A lot of Nutrition Services personnel are excited to see the kids and to be able to feed them and get to connect with them now that we're not able to on a consistent basis," Nutrition Services staff member Mackinsi Edmiston said.
Nutrition Services staff member Karen Sheppard echoed Edmiston's comments, sharing a story of one boy's delight in the fact that SPS recently began adding hot lunches to the menu Tuesday-Thursday.
"Yesterday we served the toasted cheese sandwiches and one boy on his bike turned to his brother and just hugged his sandwich and said 'toasted cheese!'"
Parents and children alike shared their admiration for the heroes handing out the meals as they picked up pizza on Friday.
"It means a lot because it's just less food we have to feed the kids every day," mother of seven Michelle said. "They bend over backwards for us. They've been amazing."
There are approximately 175 staff members in the Nutrition Services department of Spokane Public Schools and even though the children can't physically be at school, they are all still committed to working hard and making sure no child goes hungry in our community.
"They're in this because they have hearts that want to serve," Nutrition Services Supervisor Garrett Berdan said.
Are they heroes? They won't say it, but I say "You betcha!"
Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear aprons, or face-masks and gloves, but they all do it for the same reason.
"I don't consider myself a hero, but I'm very fortunate to get to be able to get to do what I do and connect with the kids," Edmiston said. "It's pretty special."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.