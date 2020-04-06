SPOKANE, Wash. - The Salvation Army of Spokane has experienced a 50-percent increase in services at its Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to some operational changes to better assist those in need.
The Salvation Army says the 50% increase as of Friday, April 3, is up from an earlier reported 30% increase.
Hours have been temporarily changed at the SA Food Bank, now open from 9 am.-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The food bank has originally been closed on Wednesdays to restock shelves, but the demand for services led to the decision to open it those days as well.
Because of this demand and changes, the SA says the need for volunteers has grown even higher, needing shelves to be continually stocked. If you are able to donate four-hour shifts between 8-5 on Monday-Friday, visit this site. To ensure appropriate social distancing, volunteers will have limited contact with individuals seeking food bank services.
Major Ken Perine, corps officer of the Spokane Salvation Army, says the Army remains steadfast in its Coronavirus Response Effort to help its vulnerable neighbors who have been hit the hardest. Thus, for those who have been laid off or have seen their work hours reduced during this time, they can save their money for rent/mortgage and utilities and visit the food bank where free food boxes will be available. If picking up for someone else, the SA asks you to bring written permission from that individual.
The Salvation Army is also in need of various items including hand sanitizers, surgical masks, toilet paper and cleaning supplies. If you'd like to make a financial gift to purchase the needed items, please visit https://salarmy.us/CoronavirusResponse or send a check - earmarked Spokane Salvation Army Coronavirus Response Effort - to The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane, WA 99207.
