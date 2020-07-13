MOSCOW, Idaho - The city of Moscow has begun testing for COVID-19 in wastewater and recent samples show an estimated 1,400 cases in the community.
According to a Facebook post from the City of Moscow, the samples have shown a marked increase in concentrations. However, estimating cases based on concentration is an emerging science and several variables could impact accuracy, especially in smaller systems like Moscow's.
Such variables could include rain events, daily flow variations, clearing of sewer lines, etc.
"It is important to not that the Biobot data provides estimates, not actual cases. While we can't rely on the accuracy of the case estimate, the thing that is certain is that we are seeing significantly increased concentrations of COVID-19 in our wastewater," Moscow City Supervisor Gary Riedner said. "We will continue to monitor levels in our wastewater and continue to share the results with the health care professionals. We are sharing information with the North Central District Health Department and appreciate their collaboration."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.