SPOKANE, Wash. - A parade in support of Spokane veterans and caregivers is planned for Saturday afternoon.
Members of the community will be joining staff from the Spokane Veterans Home with a caravan of vehicles that will be lining up at the First Congressional Church of Spokane at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.
"COVID-19 has impacted seniors and their caregivers across the state of Washington, including veterans. It's important to recognize and support those who are most vulnerable and the front-line workers who devote their lives to keeping them safe," a release for the event said.
The First Congressional Church of Spokane is located at 223 W. 4th Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.