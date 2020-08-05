Witches and Warlocks won't be spooked this year at Scarywood as the theme park decided to cancel the event due to COVID-19 concerns.
Scarywood Haunted Nights posting on Facebook about the cancellation and said it is for the protection of guests, cast members and haunters.
"Our team will focus on operating Silverwood for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place," the statement on Facebook said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.