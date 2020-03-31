HAYDEN, Idaho - A school resource officer in Kootenai County is still finding ways to connect with his students.
Deputy Doug Goodman from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office posted a video on Facebook of him reading to his son and also 2,000 of his other students that he looks over in Hayden.
He has been a school resource officer for 6 years and loves every second of it.
"When an emergency happens, people look for that person that stability telling them that everything's going to be okay. Right now the children can't help but be apprehensive, this hopefully will bring a little bit of normalcy to the situation," said Deputy Goodman.
Deputy Goodman said that he wants to do this more often and he hopes it inspires other people to do so as well so we all can stay connected through this.
