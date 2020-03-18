SANDPOINT, Idaho - Schweitzer Mountain Resort has announced that Wednesday, March 18, will be its final day of winter operations for the 2019-20 season.
“The issues we are all facing from the COVID-19 pandemic have proved challenging and for the safety of our guests and employees, we know that this is the best decision to limit the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable members of our community, both on and off the mountain," Schweitzer CEO & President Tom Chasse said.
Schweitzer says the latest recommendations from Bonner General Health, Panhandle Health and the CDC influenced the resort to close lift operations and all winter activities after Wednesday.
Guests who have lodging reservations can contact the Schweitzer front desk for details on refunds or rescheduling at 877-487-4643.
“As we have stated from the beginning, our goal was to keep the lifts spinning and our employees actively working as long as we could do so in a safe environment," Chasse said in part. "We realize that even if we limit indoor operations to restrooms only and run the lifts, there will be no way we can realistically enforce the latest guidelines discouraging gatherings of 50 or more people.”
Schweitzer says it is working to help minimize the impact of the early closure with staff and will continue offering them resources.
“We appreciate the continued support from our local community and hope to welcome you all back to your home mountain soon," Chasse added. "This isn’t how we would have liked to end the season but the overall health and safety of our Schweitzer community is paramount."
