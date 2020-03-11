SEATTLE - All Seattle Public Schools will be closed for a minimum of two weeks due to the continuing spread of COVID-19.
The closure goes into effect on Thursday, March 12, and includes all school building activities including school day instruction, childcare, health services, enrichment, etc.
Further details regarding recommendations from Seattle Public Schools and information for staff and parents can be found on the district's website HERE.
