SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks will have none of its 12th fans in attendance to begin the 2020 NFL season.
The Seahawks announced Wednesday that they will play at least their first three home games at CenturyLink Field without fans in attendance due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
Those games include Seattle's home opener against the New England Patriots (Week 2 - Sep. 20) and match-ups with the Dallas Cowboys (Week 3 - Sep. 27) and Minnesota Vikings (Week 5 - Oct. 11). The Patriots and Vikings games will be on NBC's Sunday Night Football.
"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult determination to play at least our first three home games without fans in attendance," the Seahawks said in a statement. "While CenturyLink Field has become the best home field advantage in the league thanks to the energy and passion of the 12s, the health and safety of all of our fans, players and staff remains our top priority. While we are hopeful that conditions will improve as the season moves forward, we will continue to follow the lead of public health and government officials to make future decisions about having fans in attendance."
The organization will continue to communicate with public health and government officials in determining the possibility of having fans in attendance for the remaining five home games.
