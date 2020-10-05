SEATTLE, Wash. - A respiratory therapist at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Seattle pled guilty to stealing COVID-19 respiratory supplies.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, 41-year-old Gene Wamsley of Bonney Lake admitted to stealing ventilators and other supplies to sell it for his own gain.
According to records filed in the case, the investigation began in January 2020 when VAMC reported two bronchoscopes, used for examining a patient’s airway, went missing from the hospital. A third bronchoscope was reported missing in April 2020.
Wamsley admitted to selling all three pieces of equipment, wroth over $100,000, for just $15,750. They were sold to a Florida resident on eBay.
The total loss to the United States from the thefts is $132,291. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Cecelia Gregson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.