SPOKANE, Wash. - A second COVID-19-related death has been reported in Spokane County as the number of confirmed cases continues to increase.
According to Spokane COVID Response, the Washington State Department of Health is now reporting a total of 108 positive coronavirus cases in Spokane County.
The two deaths include a man in his 80s who passed away on Friday, March 27, and a woman in her 50s who passed away on Saturday, March 28. Both were Spokane County residents.
“Our condolences go out to the friends and family of these individuals. Their deaths are stark reminders of the reality we face as COVID-19 continues to spread in Spokane County.” said Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County Health Officer with SRHD. “The important thing we need to do now is take the recommended measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing and proper respiratory etiquette. It is vital that everyone participates and takes these measures seriously.“
