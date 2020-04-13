Second Harvest giving out free produce boxes in CDA

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Second Harvest will give out free produce boxes in Coeur d'Alene.
According to Second Harvest, the produce boxes will be given out on Wednesday, April 15, at 10:00 a.m. in the Silver Lake Mall parking lot near J.C. Penney.
The event will be a drive-thru and cars should enter from Hanley Avenue near Horizon Credit Union or Canfield Avenue.
Second Harvest said the distribution will continue while supplies last.
