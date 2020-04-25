SPOKANE, Wash. - As part of its COVID-19 emergency response efforts, Second Harvest is holding a free food box distribution Saturday, April 25.
The distribution runs from 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m., or until supplies last, in front of the Second Harvest Building at 1234 E. Front Ave.
Prepacked boxes of fresh produce and other nutritious perishable products will be distributed at no cost to hundreds of families.
No appointment, identification or proof of income is required.
