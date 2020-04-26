SPOKANE, Wash. - Second Harvest is expecting a 21-ton food donation on Tuesday for families in need, courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
According to a Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area Latter-day Saints representative, the church has dispatched a semi-truck to deliver 21 tons of food for Spokane-area families in need, expected to arrive on Tuesday, April 28 at 3 p.m. at the Second Harvest on 1234 E. Front Ave.
The food supplies are coming from one of the church's bishop's storehouses in Salt Lake City, Utah, consisting of mixed canned goods, pasta, flour, butter and cheese.
"Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have a long history of applying Jesus’s commandment to 'love one another,' donating their labor and sharing essential food for people in need," a media advisory stated.
