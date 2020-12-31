The Department of Corrections has announced that on December 26th, an inmate at the Airway Heights Corrections Center died of COVID-19.
This is the second inmate at Airway Heights Corrections Center to die of COVID-19.
The most recent death marks the sixth inmate to die of COVID-19 while in the custody of the Washington Department of Corrections. Two Corrections Officers have also died of COVID-19.
Recently, Airway Heights Corrections Center announced they would be restricting movement of the inmates to try and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the facility.
The name of the inmate who died has not been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.